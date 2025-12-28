Tripura Woman Beaten and Garlanded with Shoes Over Alleged Affair; One Arrested
Agartala, Dec 28: A 35-year-old man has been taken into custody for allegedly attacking a married woman and garlanding her with shoes over claims of an extra-marital affair in Kamalpur village, Dhalai district, police said on Sunday.
The accused has been identified as Prashanta Chakraborty, a resident of Kamalpur village.
Initial investigations indicate that the woman, a mother of two, had reportedly stayed with another married man from the village, Tapash Das, in Agartala for nearly a month. Das later returned her to her husband’s residence on Friday.
Police said that the following day, several villagers, including some women, allegedly broke into the woman’s home, dragged her out by her hair, physically assaulted her, and humiliated her by garlanding her with shoes.
“The woman’s husband filed a complaint on Saturday night. An FIR has been registered under sections 329, 74, 324, 351, 177, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyay Samhita (BNS). So far, one person has been arrested,” a police official said.
The incident has sparked strong condemnation from the Tripura Commission for Women (TCW). Chairperson Jharna Debbarma called the act inhuman and illegal, stressing that no individual or group has the authority to take the law into their own hands.
“We strongly denounce this act of torture and public humiliation. Such behaviour is unacceptable, and the police must take strict and lawful action against all involved,” Debbarma said. She added that a TCW team will visit Kamalpur on Monday to meet the victim and ensure she receives proper support and justice.