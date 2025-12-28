Blue Panther Clinch Subrata Kumar Guha Memorial B Division Cricket Title in Hailakandi

Hailakandi- The final match of the Subrata Kumar Guha Memorial B Division Cricket Tournament 2025–26 was played today at the Hailakandi DSA ground, drawing a good crowd of cricket lovers. The tournament was organised by the Hailakandi District Sports Association (DSA). In an exciting and closely fought final, Katlicherra’s Blue Panther team emerged as champions after defeating I.P.S by a narrow margin of seven runs.

After the match, a short prize distribution ceremony was held at the ground. Hailakandi DSA Secretary Soibal Sengupta, Vice President Pinaki Bhattacharya, and Cricket Secretary Krishnendu Das presented the trophies and prizes to the winning and runner-up teams. They praised both teams for their discipline, sportsmanship, and consistent performance throughout the tournament.

Earlier in the match, I.P.S won the toss and decided to field first. Batting first, Blue Panther faced tough bowling and lost wickets at regular intervals. Despite the pressure, Swarnadeep Saha played a steady knock of 30 runs, while Suhel Alom Barbhuiya scored 25 runs and Altaf Hussain Barbhuiya added 24 runs. With these contributions, Blue Panther managed to post a total of 125 runs before being all out in 27.4 overs.

After chasing a target of 126 runs, I.P.S began their innings with confidence but could not maintain the momentum. Al Amin Mazumder and Altaf Hussain Barbhuiya scored 24 runs each and tried to keep the chase alive. However, disciplined bowling and alert fielding by Blue Panther put I.P.S under constant pressure. The team was eventually bowled out for 118 runs in 27.5 overs.

For Blue Panther, Swarnadeep Saha and Kaidul Islam Laskar were the standout bowlers who picked up three wickets each, playing a crucial role in the victory.

A total of 10 teams took part in the tournament. As per tournament rules, champions Blue Panther and runners-up I.P.S have both qualified for the A Division Cricket League of DSA Hailakandi in the upcoming season.