Tripura Minister Writes to Arunachal Pradesh for Rescue of 30 Child Labourers

Agartala: Tripura Labour Minister Tinku Roy has sought the intervention of his Arunachal Pradesh counterpart Nyato Dukam to facilitate the rescue and safe return of around 30 child labourers from Tripura’s Unakoti district, who were allegedly taken to Arunachal Pradesh on the pretext of employment.
In a letter addressed to Dukam, Roy said the children, along with a few adult labourers, were taken from the Rangrung Tea Garden area in Unakoti district and later subjected to ill-treatment while being forced to live in allegedly inhuman conditions.
A case has been registered at the Kailashahar Police Station in connection with the incident, he said.
According to the Tripura minister, the labourers were promised fixed wages and employment-related benefits, but were later denied their lawful entitlements. Family members of the victims have informed authorities that the children are experiencing physical and mental distress due to alleged abuse and poor living conditions.
Describing the matter as urgent, Roy said the families are anxiously awaiting the safe return of the labourers and appealed to the Arunachal Pradesh government for immediate assistance.
He also urged the state authorities to extend all necessary cooperation on humanitarian grounds to ensure the prompt rescue and repatriation of the victims.
Roy also reiterated that the engagement of children as labourers is strictly prohibited under existing laws and termed the incident a grave violation of human rights and human dignity.