Assam CM Warns Parties Against Aligning with APHLC in Karbi Anglong

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said any political party that chooses to align with the All Party Hill Leaders Conference (APHLC) would face electoral setbacks in Karbi Anglong.
Speaking to reporters in Bokajan, the Chief Minister claimed that voters in the hill district do not favour the APHLC or its political approach.
He also alleged that a resurgence of the regional outfit could take Karbi Anglong back to what he described as the “old days” marked by bandhs, protests and unrest.
"Any political force that aligns with the APHLC in Jones Ingti Kathar’s area will suffer electorally. People of the Karbi Hills have already rejected their style of politics. Such an approach would only revive unrest and protests in Karbi Anglong. The majority of residents do not back them," Sarma said.
He further added that while the party may still attract a section of votes — as "in any society different people survive"— it does not enjoy broad-based public backing in the hill district.
The Chief Minister made the remarks while attending a programme in Bokajan Legislative Assembly Constituency, where he distributed the first instalment of financial assistance under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan (MMUA) to women beneficiaries.
Highlighting the scale of the initiative, Sarma said the programme marked the 115th event under the scheme and that assistance was being disbursed in the 115th constituency out of Assam’s 126 constituencies.
He also added that over 28.61 lakh women have already benefited from the scheme and announced plans to extend coverage to an additional four lakh women in the coming days.
The APHLC, a regional political formation rooted in Assam’s hill areas, has not yet issued a formal response to the Chief Minister’s remarks.