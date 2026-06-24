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Tripura’s Traditional Sarinda Earns GI Tag, Strengthening Cultural Legacy

Handcrafted string instrument of Tripura’s indigenous communities gains protected status, boosting efforts to preserve folk music traditions and support local artisans
Tripura’s Traditional Sarinda Earns GI Tag, Strengthening Cultural Legacy
Tripura’s Traditional Sarinda Earns GI Tag, Strengthening Cultural Legacy
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Agartala: Tripura’s rich cultural heritage has received a significant boost with the traditional Sarinda being awarded a Geographical Indication (GI) tag, making it the state’s fourth product to receive the prestigious recognition.

The Sarinda, a handcrafted string instrument closely associated with the indigenous communities of Tripura, holds an important place in the state’s folk music and storytelling traditions. The GI certification is expected to help preserve the instrument’s authenticity while promoting its cultural and commercial value beyond the region.

Chief Minister Manik Saha welcomed the recognition, describing it as a milestone in safeguarding the state’s traditional art forms and honouring the efforts of artisans and musicians who have kept the centuries-old craft alive.

With the inclusion of the Sarinda, Tripura now has four GI-tagged products. The others are the renowned Tripura Queen Pineapple, the traditional indigenous attire Risa and Pachra (Rignai), and the popular sweet Matabari Peda.

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Tripura
GI tag
Traditional Sarinda
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