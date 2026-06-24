High Alert in Assam as Arunachal Flash Floods Threaten Increase in Brahmaputra Water Levels

Guwahati: Assam has been placed on high alert after extremely heavy rainfall and flash floods hit Arunachal Pradesh's Lower Subansiri district, urging government to warn of a likely rise in river levels across several downstream districts over the next 24 to 48 hours.

The Assam government has cautioned that intense rainfall in the upper catchment areas and the resulting increase in river discharge could cause a significant rise in water levels and flow velocity in the Brahmaputra and its tributaries.

As per a statement issued by the state government, Government are closely monitoring the situation as increased discharge from upstream catchments raises concerns about flooding in downstream areas.

"The flood wave is expected to first affect districts such as Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath and Sonitpur before moving further downstream through other districts and eventually reaching Dhubri within the next one to two days," the statement said.

In response, the Assam government has placed all relevant departments on alert and is monitoring developments at the highest level. Acting on the directions of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Secretary Ravi Kota held consultations with concerned authorities and instructed them to maintain maximum preparedness and ensure a swift response to any emerging situation.

District administrations in vulnerable areas have been directed to closely monitor river conditions, embankments and low-lying settlements. Teams from the SDRF, NDRF and other emergency agencies have been kept on standby for rapid deployment if required.

The government has advised residents of low-lying and flood-prone areas to remain vigilant and relocate to safer locations if instructed by ministers. People have also been urged to avoid entering flooded areas and refrain from using small boats or small vessels on swollen rivers, where strong currents are expected.

Data from the Regional Meteorological Centre , Guwahati, and the Meteorological Centre, Itanagar, showed that Yazali in Lower Subansiri district received approximately 72.8 mm of rainfall over the past 24 hours. The heaviest rainfall was recorded between 6 am and 9 am on June 24.

"Satellite and radar observations indicated torrential rainfall within a short period, triggering flash floods and a sudden surge in river inflows," the statement added.