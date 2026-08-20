Kaziranga ESZ Row: Pijush Hazarika Recalls 2015 Protests, Accuses Opponents of Hypocrisy

Guwahati: Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika has questioned the opposition to the proposed Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ) around Kaziranga National Park, citing protests held in 2015 when several organisations had allegedly demanded the withdrawal of the ESZ proposal.

In a post shared on social media, Hazarika referred to a series of protests organised in 2015 against the proposed ESZ and claimed that organisations including the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS), AASU and other local groups had opposed the proposal at the time.

According to Hazarika, the process for preparing the ESZ proposal around Kaziranga began in April 2015, following which public hearings were organised. He said protests intensified in May and June that year, with demonstrators raising concerns over the possible eviction of residents and their land rights.

Hazarika claimed that on June 18, 2015, hundreds of protesters took to the streets during a public hearing and blocked the National Highway, demanding withdrawal of the proposed ESZ and protection of residents.

He further referred to a gathering of more than 5,000 people at Bokakhat on June 20, followed by another protest on June 26, when KMSS activists allegedly marched from Kuthari to Bagori and gheraoed the Bagori Forest Range Office.

The minister also claimed that several organisations, including AASU and KMSS, opposed the draft ESZ proposal on June 28, while around 10,000 people reportedly gathered at Bokakhat on June 30. He said the public hearing was subsequently postponed amid the protests.

Hazarika also referred to a protest at Bagori on August 5, 2015, in which KMSS president Akhil Gogoi reportedly participated.

Drawing a comparison with the current debate, Hazarika said the Assam government is now proposing a site-specific ESZ of around 1-3 km around Kaziranga instead of applying a blanket 10-km zone.

He questioned the change in position among those who had allegedly demanded the withdrawal of the ESZ in 2015 but are now opposing its proposed reduction.

“2015: Remove the ESZ. 2026: Why are you reducing the ESZ?” Hazarika wrote in his post.

The minister alleged that the present opposition was politically motivated and said the issue should be viewed through the lens of consistency in environmental policy.

Hazarika, however, maintained that Kaziranga’s forests, wildlife corridors and biodiversity must receive strong scientific and legal protection.

The proposed changes to the Kaziranga ESZ have triggered a political debate in Assam, with the government defending the proposed site-specific approach and opponents raising concerns over the possible impact on conservation.