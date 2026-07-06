Two Assam Congress MLAs Seek Disciplinary Action Against Youth Congress Chief Zubair Anam Mazumder

Guwahati: Two Congress MLAs have written to the president of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC), seeking disciplinary action against Assam Pradesh Youth Congress (APYC) president Zubair Anam Mazumder over his alleged conduct during a party meeting held in Guwahati in May.

As per the letter signed by Laharighat MLA Dr Asif Md Nazar and Gauripur MLA Abdus Sobahan Ali Sarkar, the incident took place during a meeting at Rajiv Bhavan on 21st May 2026. The meeting was attended by newly elected MLAs, former legislators, Members of Parliament and senior Congress leaders.

In the letter, the MLAs alleged that Mazumder arrived around 30 minutes after the meeting had begun. They claimed that when Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Gaurav Gogoi questioned him about the delay, Mazumder allegedly raised his voice and responded in a dismissive manner.

The legislators further alleged that his behaviour disrupted the proceedings and amounted to a breach of party discipline. They also claimed that the incident, which was reportedly covered by the media, damaged the party's public image in the aftermath of the elections.

Describing the alleged conduct as "unacceptable", the MLAs urged the IYC president to initiate appropriate disciplinary action against Mazumder.

The letter has since entered the public domain. There was no immediate response from Zubair Anam Mazumder regarding the allegations at the time of filing this report.