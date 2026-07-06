Assam: Biswanath Forms New District Children’s Science Congress Committee

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: A new committee for the District Children’s Science Congress (CSC) was formed in the conference hall of the Biswanath District Commissioner’s office under the chairpersonship of District Commissioner Karabi Saikia Karan on Saturday. The meeting, anchored by Ripunjay Bordoloi, former District Coordinator, was attended by Dr Prashanta Neog as the state observer of ASTEC (Assam Science Technology and Environment Council).

Notable science writer Rana Prasad Hazarika; Chaiduar College lecturer Dr Raju Oja; Khorasimalu High School headmaster Hemanga Hazarika; Assam Science Society Biswanath Branch secretary Dr Sanjib Upadhyaya; Dr Pallav Kumar Sarma and Dr Manoj Kumar Sarma from Biswanath College of Agriculture; Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Adarsha Mahavidyalaya principal Dr Debajit Baruah; and Behali Degree College principal Dr Ramen Bora discussed the importance of projects for helping students grow intellectually and mentally.

The new committee was formed with District Commissioner Karabi Saikia Karan as president; Inspector of Schools, Biswanath District, Arunjyoti Dutta as vice president; Rana Prasad Hazarika as working president; and Dr Hemendra Choudhury of Biswanath College of Agriculture as president of the District Academic Committee, while the responsibility of District Coordinator for the Biswanath District Children’s Science Congress was assigned to Ripunjay Bordoloi.

The District Commissioner stated that the Children’s Science Congress activities represent a significant milestone in that the Children’s Science Congress activities are indeed a major turning point for science education.

During the meeting, the District Commissioner also felicitated child scientist Jyotiska Pritam Bora, who has brought laurels at the national level, and Prathit Kumar Oja from Gohpur, who has been selected for the Young Scientist Programme (YUVIKA) - 2026 organized by ISRO.

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