Woman Goes Missing with Children While Husband Works in Kerala

Guwahati: A woman from Morigaon district has reportedly gone missing along with her children while her husband was away working in Kerala, prompting concern among family members and local authorities.

As per reports, Sepia Lal Sarkar, a resident of Morigaon, had been working in Kerala to support his family. During his absence, his wife allegedly left home with their children on 31st May and has not returned since.

Family members stated that the woman was initially believed to have visited her maternal home or the residence of relatives. However, despite repeated enquiries, her whereabouts remain unknown. The disappearance has raised concerns as both the woman and her children have remained untraceable for several days.

The matter came to light after local school teachers reportedly informed the family that the children, aged between 10 and 12 years, had not been attending classes. Their prolonged absence from school further intensified worries about the family's safety and whereabouts.

Following the incident, Sepia Lal Sarkar lodged a formal complaint at the local police station, seeking assistance in tracing his wife and children. Police have registered the case and initiated an investigation to determine their whereabouts.

The police team gathering information from relatives and acquaintances while examining possible leads. Family members have appealed to the public to share any information that may help locate the missing woman and her children.

The search operation is currently underway, and police are continuing their efforts to trace the family.