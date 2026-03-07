Two insurgent cadres arrested in Manipur; arms and mobile phones seized

Imphal: Security forces arrested two alleged insurgent cadres from different parts of Manipur during separate operations on Friday, police said.
According to Manipur Police, an active cadre of the NRFM was apprehended from Imphal International Airport.
The arrested individual has been identified as Ningthoujam Ningthoungamba Meitei (27), also known as Mangang, a resident of Hingol Marup Zenhang Lamka in Churachandpur district and currently staying at Kwakta Relief Camp in Bishnupur district.
Police said a mobile phone, a power bank and a backpack containing clothes were recovered from his possession during the arrest.
In another operation, security forces arrested an active cadre of United National Liberation Front (Pambei faction).
The accused, Wahengbam Premkumar Singh (37), alias Demba, from Khurai Sajor Lairou Pukhri Mapal in Imphal East district, was picked up from his residence under Porompat police station for alleged involvement in prejudicial activities.
During the operation, his associate Senjam Roken Singh (42), also known as Rocket, a resident of Khurai Chaithabi Leirak Machin in Imphal East district, was also arrested from the locality.
As per the police, they also recovered a 9 mm pistol along with a magazine from him.
"Two mobile phones and an Aadhaar card were also seized from the arrested individuals," police added.
Meanwhile, security forces have continued search operations and area domination exercises in fringe and vulnerable areas across several districts of the state.
Police said a total of 114 naka checkpoints were set up in different districts of Manipur, both in the hill and valley areas, though no detentions were reported during the checking drives.
Authorities also ensured the movement of 102 vehicles carrying essential commodities along National Highway 37 (India). Security escorts were provided in sensitive stretches while strict measures were put in place at vulnerable locations to ensure the safe and smooth movement of the vehicles.