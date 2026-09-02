Two Kuki MLAs Attend Manipur Assembly Session in Person for First Time Since 2023

Guwahati: Today, two Kuki MLAs attended the Manipur Legislative Assembly in Imphal in person on marking the first physical appearance of Kuki legislators in the House since ethnic violence erupted in the state in May 2023.

Saikul MLA Kimneo Haokip Hangshing and Saitu MLA Haokholet Kipgen arrived at the Assembly complex ahead of the eighth session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly.

Their attendance came despite an appeal by the Kuki Inpi Manipur, the apex Kuki civil body, which had urged all 10 Kuki-Zo legislators to boycott the session. The organisation had argued that attending the sitting could signal normalcy despite the absence of a political settlement addressing the community’s demands.

Since the conflict began, Kuki MLAs have participated in Assembly sessions virtually. The three-sitting session includes discussions on the state’s security situation and violence, along with the introduction of several government Bills and consideration of supplementary grants for 2026-27.

The development comes as the state government claims that efforts to restore normalcy are continuing, with the Imphal-Guwahati bus service also having resumed after more than three years.