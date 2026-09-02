Guwahati Cab Drivers Temporarily Call Off Their Protest

Guwahati: Today, the Cab drivers association in Guwahati have temporarily called off their indefinite protest after Transport Department authorities assured them that their demands would be addressed within 14 days.

According to drivers who attended the meeting, the Commissioner of Transport, Assam, issued show-cause notices to several cab aggregators over alleged violations and sought their responses within the stipulated 14-day period.

“We have decided to call off our protest for now. If our demands are not met after the 14-day period, we will resume our protest,” said Naren Saikia, a cab driver who attended the meeting.

The protest, involving app-based commercial four-wheelers, three-wheelers and two-wheelers, entered its second day on 2nd September . Drivers have been protesting against what they described as inadequate fares.

The Guwahati Online Cab Drivers’ Society had announced the indefinite protest last week, citing rising fuel prices and increasing operating costs. Drivers said fares have remained largely unchanged for seven to eight years.

They are demanding minimum fares of Rs 25 per kilometre for hatchbacks and Rs 30 per kilometre for sedans, along with cancellation and waiting charges.