Two Medals Lift India’s Tally at World Athletics U20 Championships

Eugene: India recorded a historic double at the World Athletics U20 Championships in Eugene, USA, with Basant Kumar Meghwal and Shahnavaz Khan becoming the country's first athletes to win medals in the high jump and long jump at the junior global event.

Reigning Asian U20 champion Basant Kumar Meghwal secured the silver medal in the men's high jump with a personal-best clearance of 2.21 metres. Algeria's Younes Ayachi claimed the gold, while Great Britain's Otis Poole finished with bronze.

In the men's long jump, Shahnavaz Khan bagged the bronze medal after producing a best effort of 7.84 metres. The two medals lifted India's overall tally at the championships to three.

With the latest success, India have equalled their medal haul from the 2021 and 2022 editions of the World Athletics U20 Championships.

The performances by Meghwal and Khan mark a significant achievement for Indian junior athletics, particularly in field events, and add to the country's growing presence on the international athletics stage.