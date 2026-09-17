Two Police Officer Arrested in Sribhumi Over Alleged Rs 14 Lakh Extortion

Guwahati: Two police officer have been arrested in Patharkandi in Sribhumi in connection with the alleged extortion of Rs 14 lakh from a businessman, officials said.

As per allegations, on 10th September, a business associate was allegedly picked up from Patharkandi Railway Station in a police vehicle and taken to the Chandkhira area. It was there that Rs 14 lakh was allegedly taken from him.

During the subsequent investigation, the names of two police officer, including a sub-inspector posted at Patharkandi Police Station, reportedly came to light. Lance Naik Anwar Hussain and Constable Sajal Shuklabaidya were subsequently arrested in connection with the case.

As per information, searches were conducted at the residences of the two arrested officer , during which Rs 2 lakh in cash was recovered.

Meanwhile, the alleged involvement of Sub-Inspector M. Nangthaiba Singh is also being investigated. Singh, who was posted at Patharkandi Police Station, is reportedly absconding. Police have launched a search operation to trace and arrest him.

The incident has raised concern in Sribhumi place, with the investigation into the alleged extortion continuing.