Guwahati: Two youths allege assault, extortion attempt in Dakhingaon

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Two youths were allegedly assaulted by a group of five youths near London Bridge Guest House in Guwahati’s Dakhingaon area late at night, with the victims claiming that the group demanded Rs 10,000 and threatened them with a pistol.

According to the allegations, the five youths confronted the two victims, demanded the money and subsequently assaulted them. Both victims reportedly sustained injuries.

The victims further alleged that the group threatened them with a pistol during the incident. The alleged attackers also claimed to be members of the Village Defence Party (VDP) and reportedly claimed to have links with Hatigaon Police.

The incident raised concerns among local residents over alleged intimidation and violence in the area, particularly during night hours.

One of the alleged attackers, identified as Ishwak, was accused of using the VDP identity to intimidate people in the Sijubari area.

Details regarding the identities of the other alleged accused, the reported firearm and any police action in connection with the incident were not immediately available.

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