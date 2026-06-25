Two Powerful Earthquakes Rock Venezuela

Guwahati: Two powerful earthquakes struck off Venezuela’s Caribbean coast on Wednesday evening, causing great damage, forcing evacuations, and sending people rushing into the streets in panic.

The back-to-back tremors, measuring 7.2 and 7.5 in magnitude, struck shortly after 6 pm, making them among the strongest earthquakes to hit the country in more than a century. The impact was felt far beyond Venezuela, with tremors reported as far away as Brazil’s Amazon region, nearly 1,700 kms from the epicentre.

Acting President Delcy Rodríguez confirmed that several states had reported damage, although Government have not yet released official figures regarding casualties or the full extent of the destruction. She confirmed Simón Bolívar International Airport had sustained significant damage and would remain closed until further notice.

Emergency response systems were activated across the country, with doctors and nurses deployed to assist hospitals treating the injured. In Falcon state, Governor Víctor Clark said at least 32 people had been hospitalised, while rescue teams continued efforts to locate 15 individuals believed to be trapped beneath collapsed structures.

The first earthquake struck near the coastal town of Morón, followed moments later by a stronger tremor. The shallow depth of both quakes intensified the shaking, causing severe damage in populated areas.

In the capital, Caracas, buildings swayed violently and parts of several structures collapsed. Dust clouds rose over commercial districts as businesses and restaurants were evacuated. Residents remained outdoors long after sunset, fearing aftershocks, while power outages and mobile network disruptions added to the chaos.

The tremors were also felt in neighbouring Colombia, although no damage was reported there. Authorities confirmed there was no tsunami threat, while precautionary alerts issued in parts of the Caribbean were later withdrawn.