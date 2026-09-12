Two Students Go Missing While Bathing in Dhubri River

Guwahati: Today, morning two Class VII students went missing while bathing in a river near Panchu Ghat in Dhubri, prompting the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) to launch a search operation. The missing students have been identified as Sumit Das, an eighth standard student of Dhubri Government Boys’ Higher Secondary School, and Purav Malla, who studies in Class VII at Bangla Vidyapith School. Both students are residents of the Panchu Ghat area.

As per information, the two boys had gone to the river to bathe when they were reportedly swept away by the strong current and went missing.

After the incident, SDRF personnel and local police and ambulance reached the spot and immediately launched a search operation. SDRF divers are currently conducting a search in the river to locate the missing students. Police team are also present at the site and are monitoring the rescue operation.

Further details are awaited.