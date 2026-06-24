Two Suspected Bangladeshi Nationals Detained in Guwahati

Guwahati: Two suspected Bangladeshi nationals were arrested by local people at a lodge in Guwahati's Paltan Bazar area on suspicion of entering India without valid travel documents.

As per reports, the incident took place at Bobby Lodge, where the two people were allegedly staying. Local people reportedly became suspicious of their activities, detained them, and afterwards handed them over to the police.

Preliminary investigations suggest that both of them had entered India without possessing the necessary travel documents. During initial questioning, the detained persons allegedly claimed that they had entered the country with the assistance of an agent identified as Hridoy Deka.

Police have since taken both of them into custody and launched a detailed investigation into the matter. The police team are examining the alleged role of the suspected facilitator and probing whether a larger network was involved in facilitating their illegal entry into India.

Further investigation is underway.