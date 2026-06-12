14 Suspected Bangladeshi Nationals Detained in Assam and Meghalaya Amid Crackdown on Illegal Entry

Guwahati: Security agencies in Assam and Meghalaya have detained 14 individuals suspected of being Bangladeshi nationals in separate operations as authorities intensify efforts to curb illegal cross-border movement in the North East.

In Assam, nine suspected Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended during a coordinated operation carried out by security personnel. Preliminary investigations indicated that the individuals had allegedly entered India without valid travel documents. Officials have begun verification procedures to establish their identities and nationality.

In a separate incident in neighbouring Meghalaya, five more suspected Bangladeshi nationals were detained by security forces. The individuals were reportedly intercepted during routine surveillance and checking operations near sensitive border areas. Authorities are currently questioning them and examining their documents.

The detentions form part of a broader campaign by security agencies to strengthen border management and identify illegal entrants. Border districts in both Assam and Meghalaya have witnessed heightened vigilance in recent months, with law enforcement agencies conducting regular checks and intelligence-based operations.

Officials have stated that appropriate legal action will be taken following the completion of verification procedures. The latest operations underline the continued focus of state and central agencies on monitoring cross-border movement and ensuring security along the India-Bangladesh border.