BreakingNews

14 Suspected Bangladeshi Nationals Detained in Assam and Meghalaya Amid Crackdown on Illegal Entry

Security agencies step up border checks in North East as 14 alleged illegal entrants face verification and possible legal action
14 Suspected Bangladeshi Nationals Detained in Assam and Meghalaya Amid Crackdown on Illegal Entry
Representative Image
Published on

Guwahati: Security agencies in Assam and Meghalaya have detained 14 individuals suspected of being Bangladeshi nationals in separate operations as authorities intensify efforts to curb illegal cross-border movement in the North East.

In Assam, nine suspected Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended during a coordinated operation carried out by security personnel. Preliminary investigations indicated that the individuals had allegedly entered India without valid travel documents. Officials have begun verification procedures to establish their identities and nationality.

In a separate incident in neighbouring Meghalaya, five more suspected Bangladeshi nationals were detained by security forces. The individuals were reportedly intercepted during routine surveillance and checking operations near sensitive border areas. Authorities are currently questioning them and examining their documents.

The detentions form part of a broader campaign by security agencies to strengthen border management and identify illegal entrants. Border districts in both Assam and Meghalaya have witnessed heightened vigilance in recent months, with law enforcement agencies conducting regular checks and intelligence-based operations.

Officials have stated that appropriate legal action will be taken following the completion of verification procedures. The latest operations underline the continued focus of state and central agencies on monitoring cross-border movement and ensuring security along the India-Bangladesh border.

Also Read: Assam CID to Question BJP MLA Ramakanta Deuri in Fisheries Recruitment Probe

Assam
Meghalaya
Bangladeshi Nationals Detained
Crackdown on Illegal Entry
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com