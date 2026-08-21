Two Vessels Carrying 22 Indians Hijacked Off Yemen and Somalia

Guwahati: Today, Two commercial vessels carrying a total of 22 Indian nationals have been hijacked by pirates in separate incidents off the coasts of Yemen and Somalia, a senior Shipping Ministry official

As per the official, the latest information indicates that all the Indian crew members are safe. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and coordinating efforts in response to the incidents.

The official said the relevant company had been advised to submit an incident report, along with subsequent periodic updates, through the e-Navik online marine casualty reporting system for examination and record.

In a separate incident, the Cameroon-flagged cargo vessel LUTUF, which has 10 crew members, including six Indians, was hijacked off Somalia’s Puntland coast on 17th August . The vessel was reportedly boarded by eight armed pirates operating from two skiffs. The pirates were allegedly carrying AK-47-type weapons.

The crew members initially took shelter in the vessel’s citadel, a designated secure area used during piracy incidents. However, the pirates subsequently gained access to the citadel and took the crew to the bridge.

The vessel remains under pirate control, according to the latest information available to the authorities. No injuries have been reported among the crew so far. Officials are continuing to monitor developments and assess the safety of the Indian nationals aboard the hijacked vessels.