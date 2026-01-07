Woman Held with 20,000 Yaba Tablets Worth Rs 3 Crore in Assam's Cachar

Guwahati: Cachar Police has apprehended a woman and seized 20,000 Yaba Tablets worth Rs 3 crore from her in Assam's Cachar district, said Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday.
Taking to micro-blogging site X, Sarma said that they are intensifying its crackdown on drug trafficking to protect the youth from falling into addiction and crime.
"We are squeezing the drugs network in Assam to save our youth from going down the path of misery. Based on reliable inputs, @cacharpolice apprehended a woman and seized 20,000 YABA tablets worth ₹3cr from her possession," Sarma wrote on X.
The Chief Minister also praised the Assam Police for the successful operation, stating that such actions reflect the administration’s commitment to combating the drug menace.
"Kudos @assampolice," he added.
On Monday, Assam Police had seized 406 grams of heroin worth around Rs 2 crore and arrested five alleged drug peddlers after intercepting two vehicles at Sunabarighat Bypass in Cachar district.
Taking to micro-blogging site X, Sarma informed that the seizure was carried out by Cachar police as part of an anti-narcotics operation aimed at curbing drug trafficking through the region.
The accused were taken into custody following the interception, and the contraband was recovered during a search of the vehicles.
Assam Police has stepped up its fight against drug trafficking, carrying out sustained and coordinated operations across the state to rein in peddlers and break organised narcotics networks.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on January 1 that drugs worth ₹2,919 crore have been seized in Assam over the last 15 years. He pointed out that a significant share of these recoveries took place after the BJP-led government came to power in 2016.
According to the Chief Minister, security agencies have recovered narcotics valued at ₹2,170 crore since 2016, compared to seizures worth about ₹400 crore during the 2011–16 period. He described the drive against narcotic and psychotropic substances as one of the most prominent and sustained campaigns undertaken by Assam Police in recent years.
Sarma also said that more than 23,000 people have been arrested in connection with drug-related offences in the past five years, underlining the scale of enforcement action taken against the drug menace.