Man Killed in Wild Elephant Attack in Bijni

Guwahati: A tragic incident of human-wildlife conflict was reported from Chirang district on December 27, when a man was killed in a wild elephant attack at Sudempuri village under Manashree N.C. Kahitama area of Bijni.

The deceased has been identified as Rohen Basumatary (50), a resident of the village. According to local sources, a herd of wild elephants entered the village on Thursday in search of food after straying from the nearby Manas National Park. While most of the herd eventually moved away, two elephants, one adult and one calf remained behind in a bamboo grove near the village at around 3:30 PM.

Villagers said Rohen Basumatary attempted to chase the elephants away to prevent damage to houses and crops. During the attempt, the adult elephant, believed to be trying to protect the calf, suddenly attacked him. Basumatary sustained severe injuries and died on the spot.

The incident created panic among villagers, who have been facing repeated elephant intrusions in recent times. Soon after the attack, forest department officials rushed to the spot and began assessing the situation. The area was secured to prevent further harm to residents.

One of the villagers appealed to BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary and Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Forest and Environment EM Paniram Brahma to provide immediate compensation and administrative support to the family of the deceased. Locals stressed that such assistance is crucial for families affected by wildlife-related tragedies.

The incident has once again highlighted the growing concern over human–elephant conflict in fringe areas near protected forests. Residents have urged the authorities to strengthen preventive measures, including regular patrolling and early warning systems, to avoid such fatal encounters in the future.

Forest officials said further steps will be taken as per protocol, and the matter is being closely monitored.