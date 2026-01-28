UFBU Observes One-Day Strike in Morigaon Demanding Five-Day Banking Week

Morigaon: Bank employees in Morigaon district went on a one-day strike on Wednesday under the banner of the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), demanding the introduction of a five-day banking week and the resolution of long-pending demands.
The strike was part of a nationwide agitation that has been continuing for the past two months.
Employees and officers from various public sector banks, affiliated with all-India bank unions, participated in the protest programme held in the district.
The demands included a five-day working week, enhanced safety and security for bank staff, reduction of excessive workload and measures to improve customer service.
Addressing the gathering, Prahlad Borkataki, Working President of the All India Punjab National Bank Officers’ Association, Nagaon Circle Committee, and Executive Member of the All India Bank Officers’ Confederation, Assam State Committee, said public sector banks were being unfairly portrayed in comparison with private banks.
“There has been a deliberate attempt to create a negative perception against public sector banks by projecting private banks as more efficient, which is far from the truth. In reality, an employee in a public sector bank handles around 1,600 to 2,500 customers, while in private banks one employee usually caters to only 300 to 400 customers,” he added.
Borkataki also said public sector banks continue to serve rural and remote areas, including villages that are not commercially profitable.
“Public sector banks have opened branches even in the most difficult areas to serve people, while private banks generally avoid such regions,” he avowed.
He also highlighted the role of public sector banks in implementing major government schemes.
“Schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, Atal Pension Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Bima Yojana are largely driven by public sector banks. Managing such responsibilities with limited manpower and time naturally creates operational pressure,” Borkataki said.
Stating that the demands raised were pending for nearly five years, he said repeated discussions with the authorities over the last two months had not yielded any positive outcome.
“We regret the inconvenience caused to the public due to the strike, but we seek their understanding and support, considering the crucial role public sector banks play in building a self-reliant India,” he said.
The protest programme was also attended by Samajit Chakravarty, Secretary, and Dipankar Bora, President of the Morigaon District Committee of the All Assam Provincial Bank Employees’ Association, along with members of various constituent unions of the UFBU, who expressed solidarity with the demands.