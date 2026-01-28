SIT Report on Alleged Pakistan Links to Gaurav Gogoi, Wife to Be Made Public on Feb 8: Assam CM

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said the Special Investigation Team (SIT) report into alleged links between Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi, his wife Elizabeth Colburn Gogoi and Pakistan will be made public on February 8.
Addressing reporters, Sarma said the SIT has found material pointing to alleged links with Pakistan involving three individuals — Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, Gaurav Gogoi and Elizabeth Colburn Gogoi.
He said a cabinet meeting will be held on February 7, during which a cabinet memorandum related to the issue will be approved.
“A cabinet meeting will be convened on February 7, during which a memorandum related to the issue will be approved. The following day, on February 8, the sensitive findings will be made public at a press conference concerning Elizabeth Colburn and Gaurav Gogoi. The SIT has gathered evidence indicating links with Pakistan involving three individuals.” Sarma added.
The Chief Minister said attempts may be made to defend the Congress leader in view of the approaching elections, but maintained that the findings of the SIT were serious in nature.
The issue has triggered a sharp political exchange between the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress over the past few weeks, with Sarma repeatedly making allegations linking Gogoi to Pakistan. Gogoi has strongly denied the charges, describing them as politically motivated and an attempt to divert attention from governance-related issues.
The Congress, in turn, has accused the BJP of misusing state machinery to target opposition leaders and build a narrative ahead of key political contests.
Sarma has maintained that certain statements and actions of the Congress leader raise serious questions that merit public scrutiny, asserting that the state government has nothing to conceal in the investigation.