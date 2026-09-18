ULFA-I Cadre Surrenders Before Assam Rifles Along India-Myanmar Border

Guwahati: A cadre of the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) surrendered before the 21 Assam Rifles at Pangsau Pass along the India-Myanmar border in Arunachal Pradesh, as per the information released by the security forces.

The surrendered cadre has been identified as Dilip Asom, alias Kamal Sarania, a resident of Baksa district in Assam. As per the information displayed in the accompanying notice, the surrender took place at the 21 Assam Rifles post at Pangsau Pass. The development marks another instance of an ULFA-I member giving up militancy before security personnel in the region.

The India-Myanmar border area has remained under heightened security surveillance due to the activities of insurgent groups operating in the Northeast. The Assam Rifles has been conducting security operations and maintaining surveillance along the border to prevent the movement of insurgents and other illegal activities.

Further details about the surrendered cadre, including his role in the organisation, period of association with ULFA-I and the circumstances leading to his surrender, are yet to be disclosed.