Assam Government Unveils Bamboo Bicycle Initiative

Guwahati: The Assam government is taking its bamboo innovation initiative forward with the introduction of the Assam Bamboo Cycle, a bicycle crafted using bamboo as part of efforts to promote sustainable and environmentally friendly mobility.

Promoted as Assam’s “Green Gold on Two Wheels”, the initiative is a collaboration between the Government of Assam and Bamboo India. The bamboo bicycle aims to showcase the potential of the state’s bamboo resources while encouraging greener modes of transportation.

The government has invited cycling enthusiasts and members of the public to experience the bamboo bicycle through test rides scheduled from 2nd October, at the Brahmaputra Riverfront in Guwahati.

The initiative seeks to highlight the versatility of bamboo beyond its traditional applications and demonstrate its potential in innovative products and sustainable industries. The bicycle features a bamboo frame combined with conventional cycle components, offering an alternative design focused on sustainability.

The public test rides are expected to provide cycling enthusiasts with an opportunity to experience the locally developed bamboo bicycle and learn more about Assam’s growing bamboo-based innovations.