Union Budget 2026–27 to Give Major Boost to Assam’s Infrastructure and Tourism: Patowary

Tourism has also received a strong push in the budget. Patowary said Rs 350 crore has been allocated for river tourism along the Brahmaputra, while Rs 1,200 crore has been earmarked for the Buddhist Circuit covering Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram and Sikkim. In addition, Rs 400 crore will be spent on eco-tourism projects at locations such as Kaziranga, Loktak Lake and the Hornbill Festival, along with another Rs 400 crore for the Khilonjia cultural programme.