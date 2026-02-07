Union Budget 2026–27 to Give Major Boost to Assam’s Infrastructure and Tourism: Patowary

Barpeta: Assam is poised to gain significantly from the Union Budget 2026–27, with major investments proposed in transport, infrastructure and tourism, Environment and Forests Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said on Friday.
Addressing a press conference at the Barpeta Press Club, Patowary said a substantial allocation has been made for improving road connectivity across Assam and the Northeast.
“An amount of Rs 12,500 crore has been earmarked for road and national highway projects in Assam and other northeastern states, and a major portion of this is expected to directly benefit Assam,” he added.
The minister also highlighted the railway sector allocation, stating that Rs 11,486 crore has been provided for rail infrastructure. A key component of this investment is the proposed double-track underground line along the Chicken’s Neck, or Siliguri Corridor, under the Varanasi–Siliguri High-Speed Rail Corridor.
Patowary said the corridor is planned to be extended to Guwahati in the future, which would open the door for bullet train services in the state.
On aviation infrastructure, Patowary said the budget has allocated ₹300 crore for airport development in Guwahati, Imphal and Agartala, aimed at strengthening regional air connectivity.
"Rs 1,800 crore has been set aside for Smart City projects in Shillong, Guwahati and Imphal, focusing on urban infrastructure and improved civic services," he added.
Tourism has also received a strong push in the budget. Patowary said Rs 350 crore has been allocated for river tourism along the Brahmaputra, while Rs 1,200 crore has been earmarked for the Buddhist Circuit covering Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram and Sikkim. In addition, Rs 400 crore will be spent on eco-tourism projects at locations such as Kaziranga, Loktak Lake and the Hornbill Festival, along with another Rs 400 crore for the Khilonjia cultural programme.
“These allocations will have a far-reaching impact on connectivity, infrastructure development and tourism growth,” Patowary said, adding that the measures are expected to give a major boost to Assam’s economy and strengthen the overall development of the northeastern region.