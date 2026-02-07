Manipur Police Destroy 83 Acres of Illegal Poppy Cultivation, PREPAK Cadre Arrested

Imphal: Manipur Police on Friday said security forces, in coordination with the Forest Department, carried out a series of operations across the state, destroying a total of 83 acres of illegal poppy cultivation and arresting an active militant of a banned outfit.
According to police, a combined team of security forces and the Forest Department destroyed around 80 acres of illegal poppy plantation in the Sihai hill range under Ukhrul police station in Ukhrul district.
During the operation, ten huts found at the plantation sites were burnt and destroyed.
"On 06.02.2026, a combined team of security forces and forest department destroyed 80 acres of illegal poppy plantation at Sihai hill range under Ukhrul-PS, Ukhrul district. Ten huts found at the plantation sites were burnt and destroyed," police said.
In a separate operation on the same day, another joint team comprising security forces, the Forest Department and an Executive Magistrate destroyed about three acres of illegal poppy cultivation at Lakhamai hills under Phaibung police station in Senapati district.
Police also said three huts located at the plantation sites were also demolished.
Meanwhile, security forces arrested an active cadre of the proscribed outfit PREPAK from Imphal East district.
The arrested individual was identified as Sapam Barlin Singh alias Nongthang (22), a resident of Thangmeiband Khomdrang Selungba Leikai in Imphal West district.
He was apprehended from Porompat Ayangpalli Road near the JNIMS main gate under Porompat police station.
Police said further investigation is underway to ascertain the militant’s involvement in unlawful activities, adding that similar operations against illegal poppy cultivation and insurgent networks will continue across Manipur.