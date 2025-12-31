Rajnath Singh Leads Prayers, Hoists Flag on Ram Mandir's 'Pratishtha Dwadashi'

Guwahati: Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir marks the second anniversary of the consecration (Pran Pratishtha) of the idol of Ram Lalla today. Special rituals have been organised and a huge turnout of devotees have gathered in Ayodhya in view of the occasion on Wednesday.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reportedly led prayers at the temple for Pratishtha Dwadashi, matching the Hindu lunar date of the original January 22, 2024 ceremony by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Rajnath Singh hoisted a flag at the Annapurna Temple in the Ram Temple complex and joined prayers on the occasion. Annapurna Temple is one of the seven temples in the Ram Temple complex.

Special rituals including a ceremonial bathing of the idol and flag hoisting at seven sub-temples were held amid heightened security.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a post on ‘X’ wrote, “Today, the second anniversary of the consecration of Ram Lalla is being celebrated on the sacred land of Ayodhya. This anniversary is a divine celebration of our faith and values. On this sacred occasion, on behalf of all Ram devotees from India and abroad, I offer my heartfelt obeisance and respect to Lord Shri Ram! My infinite best wishes to all my countrymen.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated people on the second anniversary of Pran-Pratishtha. In a post on ‘X’, he wrote, “On this auspicious date two years ago, the wait of 500 years ended and Modi ji consecrated Ram Lalla in the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple. Heartiest congratulations to everyone on the second anniversary of Pran-Pratishtha. This temple, a symbol of the restoration of the ideals and life values ​​of Lord Shri Ram, will remain an unparalleled inspiration for the struggle to protect religion, sacrifice for cultural self-respect and sacrifice for the preservation of heritage. On this holy occasion, I pay my homage to all the martyrs of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi movement.”

The main programmes are held today and will continue till tomorrow, however, the 'Pran Pratishtha Dwadashi' rituals will continue till Friday.

Keeping in view the heavy rush of devotees, the issuance of VIP passes has been stopped till Thursday. During this period, entry for 'darshan' and puja of Ram Lalla will be only through the main entrance. Besides the Ram temple, police force has been deployed at Nageshwarnath, Hanumangarhi, Kanak Bhawan, Rampath and ghats. About 3,000 police personnel from outside the district have also been deployed in Ayodhya.