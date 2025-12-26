Veer Bal Diwas Observed in Lanka to Honour Sacrifice of Guru Tegh Bahadur’s Sons

Lanka: Lanka observed Veer Bal Diwas on December 26 with a commemorative programme organised near the Lanka bus stand by the Hojai District BJP, in collaboration with Baba Fateh Singh Ji Sewa Dal. The event was held to remember and honour the supreme sacrifice of the four sons of Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur, who laid down their lives to protect Sanatan Dharma and uphold religious freedom.

Veer Bal Diwas has been observed across the country since 2022 to pay tribute to the unparalleled courage and martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur’s sons, who stood firm in their faith despite facing extreme difficulties. Their sacrifice is regarded as one of the most inspiring chapters in Indian history, symbolising bravery, devotion, and resistance against injustice.

In Lanka, the programme was attended by BJP leaders, party workers, social workers, and several prominent local citizens. Speakers highlighted the historical importance of Veer Bal and stressed the need to spread awareness among the younger generation about their courage and values.

Addressing the gathering, a BJP worker stated that Veer Bal represents extraordinary courage, devotion, and unwavering support for the Sanatan Hindu religion. He added that their lives continue to inspire people even today and expressed hope that such historical narratives would be promoted more widely in the future so that children and youth can learn from their sacrifices.

Organisers also demanded that lessons on Veer Bal and their martyrdom be formally included in school textbooks across the state, stating that education plays a key role in preserving history and instilling moral values. They said the stories of such young martyrs can inspire students to stand for truth, faith, and righteousness in the future.

The programme ended with a demand for unity, cultural awareness, and respect for India’s rich spiritual and historical heritage by reaffirming the importance of remembering the sacrifices made to protect religious freedom and human dignity