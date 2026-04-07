Union Minister Amit Shah Promises Flood-Free Assam in 5 Years

Hailakandi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said the Centre and the Assam government are working towards making the state flood-free over the next five years by creating large water retention structures.
“In the next five years, we are going to make Assam flood-free by building many large ponds,” Shah said while addressing an election rally in Hailakandi district.
He added that the initiative is aimed at tackling the recurring flood problem and boosting the state’s overall development.
Commenting on the government’s efforts in restoring peace, the Home Minister said several insurgents have returned to the mainstream.
“Under Narendra Modi government, around 11,000 youths have laid down arms and joined the mainstream, while peace accords with Bodoland and ULFA have helped push Assam towards development,” he added.
Shah also asserted that curbing infiltration is key to Assam’s progress and maintained that only the BJP can ensure both peace and development in the state.
Targeting the Congress, he criticised remarks made by party leaders against BJP-ruled states and organisations, and claimed that the people would respond to such statements.
The Home Minister said the BJP remains the preferred choice for voters in Assam, citing its focus on stability, development and security.