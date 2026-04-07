Manipur: Arms Cache Recovered, Two KCP (PWG) Cadres Arrested in Multiple Operations

Imphal: Security forces in Manipur have recovered a cache of arms and ammunition from multiple locations and arrested two alleged militants in separate operations over the past two days, police said on Tuesday.
According to Manipur Police, a joint team recovered several weapons from the Chakpikarong-Mombi-Joupi junction road area near Mombi under Molcham police station in Chandel district on April 6.
The seized items included an AK-47 rifle with magazines, six single-barrel rifles, three improvised mortars, a grenade with detonator, ammunition, and radio communication sets.
In another operation on the same day, security forces recovered a number of country-made firearms from the Kaikao area under Tamenglong police station in Tamenglong district. The haul comprised a 9mm carbine, two pistols, two single-barrel guns, two Lathod guns, a muzzle-loaded firearm, and live rounds.
Meanwhile, on April 5, two active cadres of the proscribed outfit KCP (PWG) were arrested from Bishnupur and Imphal West districts.
"On 05.04.2026, security forces arrested 02 (two) active cadres of KCP (PWG) from different locations of Bishnupur district and Imphal West district," Manipur Police said.
The arrested individuals were identified as Sanjenbam Sanju Singh alias Sanaba (26) and Shandham Romen Singh alias Nganba alias Yambung (40).
Police said further investigation is underway.