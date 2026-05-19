Union Minister C R Patil Launches Water Reforms Framework at Brahmaputra Board Review in Guwahati

Union Minister for Jal Shakti C R Patil on Tuesday chaired the 14th high-level review meeting of the Brahmaputra Board in Guwahati, where key discussions were held on sustainable river basin development, flood management and water resource governance in the Northeast.

The meeting was attended by Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti Raj Bhushan Choudhary, along with senior officials from all Northeastern states.

During the programme, Patil launched the State Water Reforms Framework (SWRF), a national initiative aimed at improving water management and governance across states and Union Territories.

Addressing the meeting, the Union Minister said water security is important for India’s future development and stressed the need for better policies, modern technology and public participation in water management.

Officials informed the board that 76 river basins and sub-basins under the Brahmaputra and Barak river systems have been identified for preparation and updating of master plans using modern technologies like GIS, LiDAR and remote sensing.

The meeting also reviewed ongoing and proposed flood management, drainage and water conservation projects in Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland and Tripura.

Discussions were held on transforming the Brahmaputra Board into a modern technology-driven River Basin Organisation to improve planning, digital governance and institutional efficiency.

The board also reviewed plans to strengthen the North Eastern Hydraulic and Allied Research Institute (NEHARI) and discussed the redevelopment of the Brahmaputra Board office complex at Basistha in Guwahati into a modern campus.

During the event, books and documentaries highlighting traditional water conservation methods from Northeast India were released. These included documentaries on Assam’s Dong irrigation system, bamboo drip irrigation in Meghalaya, rainwater harvesting in Mizoram and paddy-cum-fishery systems in Arunachal Pradesh.

The newly launched SWRF includes 75 indicators related to policy reforms, project monitoring, digitalisation, infrastructure and community participation. States and Union Territories have been asked to implement reforms by December 31, 2026, and submit reports by January 31, 2027.

The meeting concluded with a commitment to strengthen river basin management and improve coordination among Northeastern states and West Bengal for better flood and water management in the region