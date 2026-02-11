Meghalaya: Brahmaputra Board holds 87th Meeting in Shillong

SHILLONG: The 87th meeting of the Brahmaputra Board was held in Shillong, Meghalaya, under the chairmanship of Dr. Ranbir Singh, Chairman of the Board, to review ongoing programmes and discuss strategic initiatives for integrated water resources management, flood and erosion control in the Brahmaputra and Barak river basins. Senior officials from the Central and State governments of the Northeastern states, including West Bengal, attended the meeting.

The Board ratified decisions taken at the 83rd Standing Committee meeting and approved several project proposals, including riverbank erosion assessment in the Brahmaputra basin, flood and erosion mitigation works on the Barak river, surveys and DPR preparation for rivers in Arunachal Pradesh, desilting projects in Tripura, pond renovation in Manipur, Majuli island protection works, and updation of the Majuli Master Plan. The budget estimate and Annual Action Plan of the Brahmaputra Board for 2026-27 were also approved.

The Board decided to include the Dibang-Disang, Noa-Dihing and Rangit master plans, raising the total number of identified master plans to 76. Members reviewed the status of completed projects and standard operating procedures for master plan preparation, while state representatives shared updates on actions taken in their respective states. The Chairman reiterated the Board's commitment to sustainable water resource management, and it was announced that the next meeting would be held in Guwahati, stated a press release.

