Union Minister George Kurian Resigns After BJP Denies Rajya Sabha Renomination

New Delhi: Union Minister George Kurian has tendered his resignation after his Rajya Sabha term concluded and the BJP opted not to renominate him. The President, Droupadi Murmu, accepted his resignation based on the advice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as confirmed by Rashtrapati Bhavan. This development follows Kurian's six-year tenure in the Upper House of Parliament.

Kurian, a lawyer from Kottayam, Kerala, is a long-standing member of the BJP, having joined the party in 1980. He has held roles such as state general secretary and national secretary of the Bharatiya Yuva Morcha.

His induction into the Union Cabinet earlier this year was perceived as a strategic move by the BJP to engage the Christian community in Kerala, a community to which Kurian belongs as a member of the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church.

The unexpected nature of his non-renomination has drawn parallels to the situation of former Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. Kurian had served as a Rajya Sabha MP from Madhya Pradesh, a seat now filled by Tarun Chugh and Rajneesh Agrawal.