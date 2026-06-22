Assam Entrepreneur Selected for Exclusive Interaction With Prime Minister Narendra Modi

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam-based entrepreneur Samarth Harlalka, founder and director of SEAS Biotech in Goalpara, became the only participant from the Northeast to be selected for an exclusive interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi ahead of the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana programme. Nominated by the EPFO Regional Office in Guwahati, Harlalka cleared multiple rounds of screening and secured a place among 20 participants selected nationwide, including four employers. During the interaction, he highlighted the growth of SEAS Biotech and informed the Prime Minister that the company, established in 2021 and commissioned in 2024, had generated substantial local employment, with over 220 Assamese employees among its workforce of around 270. Modi took interest in the company’s progress and discussed local employment generation and women’s participation in the organisation. Harlalka later said the interaction was inspiring and thanked the Prime Minister for creating opportunities for entrepreneurs from Assam to contribute to India’s growth and job creation.

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