Unite Hindu Society One of My Life Missions, Says Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that uniting Hindu society is one of his life’s key missions, as the Assam CM outlined his priorities ahead of the upcoming elections in Assam.
Speaking to the media after filing his nomination, the Assam CM said this would be his seventh election and expressed confidence of receiving strong support from his constituency as well as people across the state.
“This will be my seventh election, and hopefully I will get full support from my constituency as well as from the people of Assam.”
Reacting to remarks by Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi, the CM said, “If the Congress party has elevated me to an institution, then I should feel happy. I offer my deep gratitude… if you get a compliment, you should thank.”
He added that he does not see himself as an institution but appreciated the remark.
The Assam CM also claimed that more Congress members are likely to join the BJP, saying, “Today evening, a lot of Congress people will join.”
Speaking about his agenda, the Assam CM said he intends to bring more people from the Hindu community into the BJP fold, stressing the need for unity. He questioned why individuals should remain in parties that, according to him, act against their interests.
“I am going to bring each and every Hindu person into the fold of the BJP. That is my mission. Hindus should be united. One of my missions in life is to unite Hindu society.”
The CM further said that protecting Assam’s identity and ensuring faster development remain central to his focus going forward.