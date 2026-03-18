No Hindu leader will remain in Congress by 2030: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: Amid growing political momentum after the announcement of the schedule for the Assam Assembly Election 2026, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, ahead of his visit to Delhi, offered prayers at the historic Maa Burhi Gosani Durga Temple, located at Patgaon in Rani, near the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport, on Monday afternoon. The temple now falls under the newly restructured Jalukbari Legislative Assembly constituency.

Speaking to the media after the puja rituals, Sarma made a sharp political remark, stating that by 2030, there would be no Hindu leader left in the Congress party. He also expressed dissatisfaction with the role of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Gaurav Gogoi. Sarma further claimed that MP Pradyut Bordoloi was likely to join the BJP in 2029. He also informed that the BJP’s list of candidates will be fully announced on March 18.

After the visit, Sarma proceeded to Borjhar Airport and departed for Delhi along with state BJP president Dilip Saikia.

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