United States Presidential Elections 2024 Underway

Washington: The casting of votes for the United States of America’s Presidential Elections is now underway in multiple parts of the country. Voting began in the Eastern Time Zone of the country at 4:30 PM Indian Standard Time, which coincides with 6 AM Eastern Time.

The much-discussed voting process for the presidential elections in the United States of America began on Tuesday in the Eastern time zone of the country. The state of New Hampshire was the first to begin the voting process at 6 AM local time, which is 4:30 PM Indian Standard Time. The Small town named Dixville Notch in the state of New Hampshire in the United States became the first location to officially begin the voting process today.

Unlike India, voting in the United States happens in a single phase. However since the country has multiple time zones, the duration of voting often extends to a much longer time. The states under Eastern Time were the first to begin the voting process. These include the states of Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, New Hampshire and Virginia.

The United States of America also has an early voting option. A massive number of arround 82 million or 8.2 crore citizens of the country had taken advantage of the early voting system and cast their votes ahead of the voting day.

This year’s presidential race in the elections of 2024 is between Donald Trump who represents the Republicans and Kamala Harris who represents the Democrats. The first polls close at 18:00 Eastern Standard Time (23:00 GMT) on Tuesday evening and the last at 01:00 Eastern Standard Time (06:00 GMT) early on Wednesday. Meaning that the voting process in all states should be over by 11:30 Indian Standard Time on Wednesday.