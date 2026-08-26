Assam: Government Launches Project S.W.I.F.T to Restore Wetlands and Boost Fisheries

GUWAHATI: The Assam government has reaffirmed its commitment to boosting fish production, creating sustainable rural livelihoods and conserving the state’s aquatic ecosystems through the Sustainable Wetland and Integrated Fisheries Transformation (SWIFT) project.

Today, the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared the development on social media, highlighting the government’s efforts to transform Assam’s vast water resources into productive economic assets.

Supported by a special fund of Rs 796.88 crore from the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the project aims to restore and develop wetlands across the state. In its initial phase, 71 wetlands, locally known as beels, spread across 23 districts will undergo comprehensive restoration.

The initiative aims to rejuvenate around 4,000 hectares of water bodies and increase annual fish production by 6,000 metric tonnes. It also targets the production of 37 crore fingerlings every year.

Under the project, natural river channels will be restored, silt will be cleared, and local hatcheries and nurseries will be modernised. These measures are expected to strengthen traditional fishing communities and create greater livelihood opportunities.

The SWIFT project will also focus on strengthening women-led self-help groups and promoting community-led fisheries management.

The government said the initiative seeks to combine environmental conservation with sustainable economic development while preserving Assam’s rich aquatic ecosystems.