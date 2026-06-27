UPDATE: Tinsukia On High Alert as Assam Police Beef Up Security Following ULFA(I) Arrests

Tinsukia: Law enforcement agencies across Assam’s Tinsukia district have significantly intensified security protocols following the arrest of two heavily armed operatives belonging to the banned United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I).

In response to intelligence reports indicating a foiled plot to orchestrate indiscriminate attacks in urban spaces, the district administration has deployed additional paramilitary units and state police personnel to vulnerable zones. Round-the-clock vehicle checkpoints have been established at strategic transit junctions, with security forces conducting meticulous searches on all major entry and exit routes.

Furthermore, surveillance has been drastically stepped up at vital installations, crowded marketplaces, and transit hubs including railway stations and bus terminals. Border patrolling along the sensitive inter-state boundaries with Arunachal Pradesh has also been reinforced to block potential infiltration routes used by rebel factions moving across from cross-border safe havens.

Senior police officials stated that comprehensive combing operations are actively underway in the peripheral areas of the district to neutralise any latent sleeper cells or logistical collaborators linked to the apprehended cadres. While authorities have urged residents to remain highly vigilant and report any suspicious activity immediately, they have emphasised that the situation remains firmly under control.