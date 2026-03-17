UPPL Announces First Seven Candidates for Assam Assembly Elections, President Pramod Boro to Contest from Tamulpur

The United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) has announced its first list of seven candidates for the upcoming 2026 Assam Assembly elections. The party president, Pramod Boro, will contest from the Tamulpur (ST) Assembly constituency, marking a key nomination in this crucial poll season.

The list also includes prominent leaders such as Aninda Basumatary from Gossaigaon, Raju Kumar Narzary from Dotma (ST), and Lawrence Islary from Kokrajhar (ST). Additionally, Nerswn Boro will represent Bhergaon, Dipen Boro contests from Udalguri (ST), and Kamalsingh Narzary from Bijni.

This announcement follows approval from UPPL’s central working committee and core committee, signaling the party’s strategic focus on key constituencies. The 16th Assam Legislative Assembly elections are scheduled for April 9. UPPL’s candidate selections are expected to shape political dynamics in the Bodoland Territorial Region and beyond, as the party aims to consolidate its influence ahead of the polls.

With these candidates, UPPL is poised to engage voters with a strong leadership lineup, focusing on regional aspirations and development promises. The party’s formal declaration of nominees is an important step in the run-up to one of Assam’s most competitive electoral battles.The announcement was formally issued by UPPL General Secretary Raju Kumar Narzar