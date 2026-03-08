Assam: Rousing welcome to UPPL president Pramod Boro in Kokrajhar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Former CEM of BTC and UPPL President Pramod Boro on Friday was accorded a rousing welcome by the leaders and party workers of the UPPL at its central committee meeting in the heart of Kokrajhar town in the evening, a day after he filed nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha seat on Thursday.

The leaders of the UPPL felicitated Boro with traditional Aronai and Bihu Gamocha, and slogans of ‘Pramod Boro: Long live’ rent the air. A brief meeting was also held in the party office, while the jubilant party workers were seen bursting firecrackers.

Talking to mediapersons, the President of the UPPL, Pramod Boro, said that he would focus on the 125th Amendment of the Constitution of India, for direct funding to the 6th Schedule autonomous councils. He said that the UPPL worked for equal development and justice to 26 communities of BTC, and ensured peace, security, and inclusive development for all people. He also said that he would work for all communities after being elected to the Rajya Sabha.

Boro said that the Bodos were going to create a new history in politics by getting three MPs to raise their voices. He hoped that legislators beyond the NDA would also vote in his favour.

Also Read: Jogen Mohan, Terash Gowalla and Pramod Boro Set for Unopposed Rajya Sabha Win