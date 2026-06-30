Hezbollah supporters in Lebanon rally against framework agreement with Israel

BEIRUT: After Lebanon and Israel signed a framework agreement brokered by the US following months of direct negotiations, protesters took to the streets of the Lebanese capital to express their anger at the deal, Al Jazeera reported. Many of the demonstrators waved Hezbollah flags, which has been militarily confronting Israel in southern Lebanon.

Protesters critiqued the framework, which does not force the Israeli army to withdraw from the areas it occupies, have been those most deeply impacted by Israel's war, which has killed more than 4,200 people and forced scores of people from their homes since early March, Al Jazeera reported.

Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem declared the agreement "null and void", calling it "humiliating, shameful, and a surrender of sovereignty", while Hassan Fadlallah, a Hezbollah lawmaker, warned of "internal conflict" in Lebanon.

Nabih Berri, the speaker of Lebanon's parliament and head of the Amal Movement party, said that the framework agreement signed this week between Israel and Lebanon is "contradictory and impossible to implement," as per Al Jazeera. (ANI)

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