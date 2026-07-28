Centre introduces anti-paper leak bill in Lok Sabha amid uproar

New Delhi: The Centre introduced the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha on Monday amid intense sloganeering by the Opposition benches.

Union Minister of State (MoS) Jitendra Singh introduced the Bill, as part of its legislative agenda to further strengthen the legal framework against paper leaks and examination malpractices.

However, the Opposition MPs continued with the sloganeering because of which the House was adjourned Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla requested the Opposition MPs to let the proceedings run smoothly to discuss the "important" Bill, for which the "country has been waiting for a long time".

"For days, you have been wanting to discuss this and today we are discussing it. Whatever suggestions you give, the government will work on implementing them. This is democracy... I urge the House to engage in discussion and debate instead of sloganeering. Do you not want to discuss?" Birla said.

The chaos continued, and the Speaker adjourned the Lok Sabha.

This Bill seeks to amend the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.

The proposed amendment aims to enhance transparency and integrity in the examination system through stricter legal provisions while ensuring that the future of students remains fully protected. Among the key features are stringent penalties, including imprisonment of up to 10 years, a fine of up to Rs 10 crore, confiscation of assets of those found guilty, and the establishment of a mechanism to ensure verdicts are delivered within three months.

The move follows the Union Cabinet's approval of the bill and related provisions, designed to establish fast-track courts and provide harsher punishment in cases involving paper leaks and examination fraud.

The initiative comes shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that a comprehensive Bill containing provisions for strong action against paper leaks would be introduced in Parliament.

As per the proposal, the fast-track courts will be mandated to complete trials and deliver judgments within three months, ensuring swift justice in examination-related offences. (IANS)

Also Read: AASU Seeks Special Relief Package, Long-Term Rehabilitation Policy for Assam Flood Victims