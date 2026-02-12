VB-G RAM G a milestone in advancing rural India, says Tripura CM Manik Saha

Agartala: Emphasising that the growth of villages forms the foundation of national development, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday said that the VB-G RAM G initiative represents a significant milestone in advancing rural India.
“The development of villages is essential for the progress of our states and nation. VB-G RAM G marks a significant milestone in advancing rural India,” the Chief Minister said while highlighting the focus on strengthening livelihoods and infrastructure in rural areas.
Saha also noted that the law ensures 125 days of guaranteed employment, with work plans finalised through Gram Sabha meetings in line with local needs.
He further added that regular wage payments and several key improvements have made the initiative more effective than previous rural employment legislations.
The Chief Minister made the remarks at a Representative Conference held at Swami Vivekananda Maidan in Agartala in the presence of Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers Welfare and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
He also said the initiative reflects the government’s firm commitment to empowering rural communities and creating sustainable livelihood opportunities across the state.
The Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB–G RAM G) Act, 2025 replaces MGNREGA and provides 125 days of guaranteed annual wage employment to each rural household. Introduced in late 2025, the Act focuses on rural infrastructure, water security and livelihood creation.
It follows a 60:40 funding pattern between the Centre and the states and allows a maximum 60-day pause in work during peak farming seasons.
The Act was passed in December 2025 with the objective of creating durable assets in rural areas, in alignment with the Vision for Viksit Bharat @2047.