Assam Rifles Seizes 3.518 kg Morphine Worth Rs 3.5 Crore in Mizoram’s Saitual District

Aizawl: Assam Rifles has seized 3.518 kilograms of morphine from the general area of Ngopa in Mizoram’s Saitual district, dealing a major blow to drug trafficking networks in the region.
The seizure was made on February 10, 2026, during a targeted operation.
As per the Assam Rifles, two persons were apprehended and a vehicle allegedly used for transporting the contraband was also seized.
“Assam Rifles recovered 3.518 kgs of Morphene worth ₹ 3.5 crores from two persons and seized one vehicle from general area Ngopa in Saitual District, Mizoram on 10 February 2026,” Assam Rifles wrote on X.
The force also added that the recovered narcotics, the seized vehicle and the apprehended persons were handed over to Saitual police station for further legal action.
Such operations are part of its continued efforts to counter drug trafficking and other illegal activities in Mizoram and the wider northeastern region.
In a similar operation on February 8, the security forces, in coordination with local police, carried out a targeted drive in Mizoram’s Mamit district following specific intelligence inputs on drug trafficking.
The joint team conducted the operation in the Luangpawl area and intercepted a vehicle suspected of carrying contraband.
Upon thorough checking, 113.31 grams of Heroin No. 4, valued at approximately Rs 85 lakh in the illegal market, were recovered from the vehicle.
The accused, identified as Lalruatkima, was apprehended on the spot.
The seized narcotics, along with the vehicle and the detained individual, were later handed over to Mamit Police Station for further investigation and necessary legal action, according to a press release.