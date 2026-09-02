Gauhati University Marks National Sports Day with Three-Day Fitness and Sports Programme

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Gauhati University celebrated National Sports Day with a three-day programme from August 28 to 30, 2026, aimed at promoting sports, fitness, discipline and a healthy lifestyle.

The programme was inaugurated by GU Registrar Prof Utpal Sarma, who emphasised the importance of sports and fitness among students and the university community. International athlete Tayabun Nisha attended the inaugural programme as the chief guest.

Dr Ranjan Kr Kakati, Secretary, University Classes and DSW, GU, highlighted the role of sports in students’ holistic development, including physical fitness, discipline, teamwork, leadership and mental well-being.

The programme featured various activities to encourage participation in sports and fitness initiatives. It was coordinated by Dr Dhanjit Deka, Associate Professor, Department of Geography, and Dr Kuldeep Patgiri, Deputy DSW.

The celebration concluded on August 30 with a cycle rally led by Dr Ranjan Kumar Kakati. The rally promoted cycling, physical fitness, environmental consciousness and an active lifestyle.

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