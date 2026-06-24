Assam Worker Goes Missing After Travelling to Arunachal Pradesh for Employment

Guwahati: Tension runs high in Assam's Bajali district after a 40-year-old man has been reported missing after travelling to Arunachal Pradesh in search of work, prompting concern among his family members and residents.

The missing man, identified as Madhu Boro from Dhumarpathar village, reportedly left his home on May 17 and informed his family that he was heading to Dambuk in Arunachal Pradesh for employment opportunities. According to relatives, he remained in contact with them for a brief period after reaching his destination. However, communication ceased within a couple of days, and his whereabouts have remained unknown ever since.

Family members have expressed growing anxiety over the prolonged absence and are seeking assistance from authorities to trace him. Despite repeated attempts to establish contact, they have received no information regarding his location or condition.

The incident has raised concerns among residents in the area, with relatives urging law enforcement agencies in both Assam and Arunachal Pradesh to intensify efforts to locate the missing man. Authorities are expected to investigate the circumstances surrounding his disappearance as the search continues.